Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,632 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,351 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

FedEx stock opened at $267.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.