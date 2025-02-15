Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Cintas by 433.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.44. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $152.77 and a 52-week high of $228.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.