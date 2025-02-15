Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,074 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $189,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

