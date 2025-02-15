Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 53,987 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,987 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of 3M worth $38,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

