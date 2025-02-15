Asset Planning Inc Invests $40,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $257.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

