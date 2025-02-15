Asset Planning Inc Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 222,615 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,029 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

