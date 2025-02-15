AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 103,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,184.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

