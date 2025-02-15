AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

