Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.39 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

