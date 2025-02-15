Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.39 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Aura Systems
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Systems
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.