Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.45 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.01). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 238 ($3.00), with a volume of 24,080 shares traded.

Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £270.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.61.

Get Aurora Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Aurora Investment Trust

In other news, insider Lucy Walker bought 4,750 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £10,735 ($13,511.64). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.