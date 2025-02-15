AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3,266.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,836 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $232.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,180. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

