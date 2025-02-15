AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 10,027 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

