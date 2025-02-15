AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.68% of Fidelity National Financial worth $103,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 73.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

