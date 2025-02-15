AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 25,063 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,063 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.35% of Prudential Financial worth $147,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 203,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $252,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

PRU stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

