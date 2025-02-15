authID Inc. Provides Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information in Recent Presentation**On February 12, 2025, authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) submitted a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing the provision of prel

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read authID’s 8K filing here.
About authID
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than authID
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play