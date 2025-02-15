**authID Inc. Provides Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information in Recent Presentation**On February 12, 2025, authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) submitted a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing the provision of prel

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

