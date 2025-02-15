Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

