Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
About Auto Trader Group
