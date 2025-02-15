Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 164,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 355,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 543,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 158,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

