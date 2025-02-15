Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,960 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 99,518 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,228,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 60.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,298,000 after acquiring an additional 670,440 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,465,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 71,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

