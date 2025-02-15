Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,430 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 426,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 439,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,257,000 after acquiring an additional 328,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.