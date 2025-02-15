Autumn Glory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.