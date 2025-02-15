Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 12,632.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 931,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 923,922 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVGE opened at $75.58 on Friday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a one year low of $65.48 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $382.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

