Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

