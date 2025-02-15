Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB – Free Report) by 308.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,482 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra High Yield comprises 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 44.35% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra High Yield by 169.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra High Yield Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UJB opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

About ProShares Ultra High Yield

The ProShares Ultra High Yield (UJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides 2x exposure to a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with remaining maturities between 3 and 15 years. UJB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

