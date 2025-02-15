Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,520 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 777,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

IUSB stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

