Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,598 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,872.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,999 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,744,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,958,000 after purchasing an additional 246,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,994,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

