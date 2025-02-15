Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

