Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $38.94 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $38,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

