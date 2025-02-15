Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after buying an additional 915,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,820 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $71.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.