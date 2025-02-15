Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after purchasing an additional 913,719 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after purchasing an additional 366,148 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,885,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.