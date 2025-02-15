Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 337.2% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 51,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

