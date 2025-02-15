Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $185.12 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.25 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.22.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.