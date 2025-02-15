Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DLR opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

