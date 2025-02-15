Avestar Capital LLC Buys 43 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $264.11 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $280.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.