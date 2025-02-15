Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.17 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.