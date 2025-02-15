Avestar Capital LLC Has $467,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 49.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

