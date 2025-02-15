Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $1,419,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $616,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,204. This represents a 34.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,032. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $316.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.42 and a 200-day moving average of $302.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.26 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.