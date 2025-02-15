Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

