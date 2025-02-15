Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 401,943 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 752,771 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

