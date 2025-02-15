AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,118.72. This trade represents a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,610. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,693 shares of company stock worth $916,683. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AvidXchange by 111,114.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,339,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $447,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 39.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 239.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDX stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.50 and a beta of 1.22. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

AVDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

