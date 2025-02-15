AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

AxoGen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 318,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,302. The stock has a market cap of $797.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.00. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AxoGen from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

