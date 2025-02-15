Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

