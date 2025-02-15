Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.61.
About Azimut Exploration
