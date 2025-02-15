Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,961,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 4,265,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,872.0 days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $9.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

