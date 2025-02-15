Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,961,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 4,265,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,872.0 days.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $9.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
About Banco BPM
