Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 35,655 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,113,772 shares of company stock worth $95,772,462. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.