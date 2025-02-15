Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DexCom by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

