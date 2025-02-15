Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 279,267 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 2.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned approximately 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $91,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 546,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMG opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

