Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned about 0.06% of Neogen worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 24.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,706,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after acquiring an additional 236,762 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,303,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,765,000 after acquiring an additional 98,067 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,110,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,528,000 after purchasing an additional 690,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NEOG opened at $9.83 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,878.92. The trade was a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.