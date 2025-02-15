Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

