Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.15 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,495 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.