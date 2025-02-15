Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 10,773 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

