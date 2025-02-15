Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,994 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.22% of Barings BDC worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. This represents a 20.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

